Chandigarh: Court restrains student party from protesting outside V-C office at Panjab University

After Panjab University (PU) filed a civil suit against Students for Society (SFS) regarding protests outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office, a local court in an interim order has directed that while the party is free to campaign for the upcoming PU student council elections, it is subject to the fact that any protests or demonstrations be held in the earmarked protest site in PU and access to public offices of the V-C, dean university instruction (DUI) and registrar shall not be blocked. The petition was filed by Panjab University registrar YP Verma. Through their counsel, they had requested that the defendants be restrained from holding any dharna or demonstration within a radius of 500 metre from the boundary wall of the offices. (HT File)

An interim order regarding this was uploaded on Wednesday, in which the court has also directed that as an ad-interim arrangement, valid till the next date of hearing, the defendants can only protest at the dharna site earmarked by PU near the dispensary.

The petition was filed by PU registrar YP Verma. Through their counsel, they had requested that the defendants be restrained from holding any dharna or demonstration within a radius of 500 metre from the boundary wall of the offices. They submitted there is an apprehension of irreparable damage to the university and cited damage caused during protests in the university in 2017.

Defendant and SFS party president Sandeep submitted that the earmarked spot is not appropriate for protests and that the university is soft on certain sections of student leaders, and is targeting the defendants. He added that it is a temporary ban and they will request that it be lifted on the next date of the hearing, which is August 6.

Speaking about PU’s stance on the situation, V-C Renu Vig said they understand that students have a right to protest but what had become problematic was that it had become a permanent fixture outside the V-C office in the past few months. She added that students can hold a token protest there for a few hours but sit at the designated site as the permanent dharna is impacting PU’s image as it strives to sign MOUs with international universities and other visitors.

On Thursday the site remained empty and Vig said the students are mature and will abide by the order. Dean students’ welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said he had received a memorandum from SFS asking that the case be withdrawn and he has forwarded it to higher authorities.

SFS had gone on protest regarding OBC reservations for 56 days which concluded on May 26. They had also been involved this July in the protest regarding relief for Punjab SC students claiming Post Matric Scholarship and the hike in mess rates for hostels this year.