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Chandigarh: Day later, no headway in Dadumajra murder case

The family, along with local residents, gathered at the Dadumajra police post in the morning and raised slogans against the police, alleging inaction despite the seriousness of the crime

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A day after the murder of 20-year-old Suraj in Dadumajra, the Chandigarh Police are yet to make any arrests, triggering anger among the victim’s family, who on Wednesday refused to allow a postmortem examination until the accused are nabbed.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids at multiple locations. (HT File)

The family, along with local residents, gathered at the Dadumajra police post in the morning and raised slogans against the police, alleging inaction despite the seriousness of the crime.

The victim’s father, Mukesh, told the police that his son had no known enmity with anyone. “He had finished his duty and was returning home when five youths intercepted him and attacked him,” he said. The family said they are unable to understand why Suraj was targeted.

While police, in their preliminary investigation, suspect old enmity as a possible motive, the family has rejected the claim, insisting Suraj had no disputes.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids at multiple locations.

According to the family, Suraj worked as a helper with a theatre company in Chandigarh and had taken up the responsibility of supporting the household due to his mother’s prolonged illness.

 
chandigarh police postmortem examination
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Day later, no headway in Dadumajra murder case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Day later, no headway in Dadumajra murder case
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