Chandigarh: Day later, no headway in Dadumajra murder case

A day after the murder of 20-year-old Suraj in Dadumajra, the Chandigarh Police are yet to make any arrests, triggering anger among the victim’s family, who on Wednesday refused to allow a postmortem examination until the accused are nabbed.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids at multiple locations. (HT File)

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The family, along with local residents, gathered at the Dadumajra police post in the morning and raised slogans against the police, alleging inaction despite the seriousness of the crime.

The victim’s father, Mukesh, told the police that his son had no known enmity with anyone. “He had finished his duty and was returning home when five youths intercepted him and attacked him,” he said. The family said they are unable to understand why Suraj was targeted.

While police, in their preliminary investigation, suspect old enmity as a possible motive, the family has rejected the claim, insisting Suraj had no disputes.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids at multiple locations.

According to the family, Suraj worked as a helper with a theatre company in Chandigarh and had taken up the responsibility of supporting the household due to his mother’s prolonged illness.

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{{^usCountry}} He is survived by his twin brother, Dheeraj, who works at an automobile company in the Industrial Area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is survived by his twin brother, Dheeraj, who works at an automobile company in the Industrial Area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to eyewitness accounts and the initial police investigation, 20-year-old Suraj was attacked in a sudden and targeted assault on Tuesday evening in Dadumajra market. Suraj had finished work around 4 pm and was returning home when he was allegedly stopped by a group of around 4–5 youths. One of them is believed to have called him over, suggesting he may have known at least one attacker. As soon as he approached them, the group launched a violent assault using sharp-edged weapons. Eyewitnesses said he was stabbed multiple times, indicating a premeditated and coordinated attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to eyewitness accounts and the initial police investigation, 20-year-old Suraj was attacked in a sudden and targeted assault on Tuesday evening in Dadumajra market. Suraj had finished work around 4 pm and was returning home when he was allegedly stopped by a group of around 4–5 youths. One of them is believed to have called him over, suggesting he may have known at least one attacker. As soon as he approached them, the group launched a violent assault using sharp-edged weapons. Eyewitnesses said he was stabbed multiple times, indicating a premeditated and coordinated attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Due to severe injuries and heavy bleeding, Suraj collapsed on the road. The attackers fled the spot immediately after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to severe injuries and heavy bleeding, Suraj collapsed on the road. The attackers fled the spot immediately after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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