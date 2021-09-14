Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Decks cleared for walk-in aviary near Sukhna Lake
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for walk-in aviary near Sukhna Lake

The environment ministry has given the go ahead for the aviary, as it is not violating any prescribed rules, says Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The aviary is coming up at City Forest near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and will house over 40 rare species of exotic birds. (AP/Representative image)

The decks have been cleared for setting up a walk-in aviary near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

“The ministry has given the go ahead for the project, as it doesn’t violate any prescribed rules for such a facility,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Earlier, the construction was suspended by the UT forest department on directions of the assistant inspector general (AIG) of forests, Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The issue involved whether the aviary is a zoo or not. “The ministry on Monday concluded that the aviary does not come under the purview of a zoo. They accepted our contention that it is not a zoo and it does not have any scheduled species,” said Pal.

The ministry’s decision came after the appraisal committee of the central zoo authority under the ministry of environment inspected the site and interacted with UT forest department officials.

Earlier, the AIG had intervened after a city-based RTI activist objected to the aviary, claiming it be like a cage for the birds. Animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi had also raised objection to the project.

RELATED STORIES

The aviary is coming up at City Forest near Sukhna Lake and will house over 40 rare species of exotic birds. It will have separate enclosures for aquatic and terrestrial birds.

“Apart from free flight, the best possible natural habitat will be provided to the birds for nesting and breeding. It will become a major tourist attraction in the city,” said a forest official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coal price hike: Mohali brick kiln owners to stop production from October 1

Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla

National shooter dies by suicide in Mohali

Covishield: Haryana relaxes 84-day gap for overseas travellers
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP