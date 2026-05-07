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Father-son duo stab man to death ‘over financial dispute’ in Dera Bassi

Villagers alleged that despite a police naka nearby, the accused managed to flee after the attack. The victim was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A monetary dispute in Bhankharpur village near Dera Bassi turned fatal on Wednesday after a father-son duo allegedly stabbed a man multiple times following an argument near the village bus stand.

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased Tarsem Singh of Bhankharpur had gone to get his motorcycle serviced when he allegedly got into an argument with the accused father-son duo of the same village, over an old dispute related to money transactions. Eyewitnesses said the verbal altercation escalated, after which the accused Moni and his son allegedly attacked Tarsem with knives five to six times in the chest, leaving him critically injured on the spot.

Villagers alleged that despite a police naka nearby, the accused managed to flee after the attack. The victim was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s son claimed that his father had an ongoing dispute with the accused. Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Father-son duo stab man to death ‘over financial dispute’ in Dera Bassi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Father-son duo stab man to death ‘over financial dispute’ in Dera Bassi
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