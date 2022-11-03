Chandigarh doctor invited to fake conference, duped of 1.63 lakh

Fraudsters duped a city-based doctor of ₹1.63 lakh by inviting him to a fake medical conference in Dubai.

The victim, Dr Narinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 33, told the police that he received a call from one Vishal Panday, who introduced himself as business head of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and invited him to a medical conference in Dubai.

Panday asked him to pay ₹1.63 lakh towards travel and other expenses. But he later learnt that neither was any conference being organised nor was Vishal an employee of the pharma company, Dr Singh said. Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.