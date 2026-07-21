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Draft electoral roll for Chandigarh published; claims, objections open till August 20

Officials said the draft roll has been prepared with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and includes the names of electors who submitted their enumeration forms during the house-to-house verification drive conducted from June 15 to July 14

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 08:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The election authorities on Monday published the draft electoral roll for the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency under the special intensive revision (SIR) 2026, marking the next stage in the ongoing voter list update exercise.

The exercise formed part of the third phase of the SIR programme and also incorporated the rationalisation of polling stations across the union territory. (HT File)
The exercise formed part of the third phase of the SIR programme and also incorporated the rationalisation of polling stations across the union territory. (HT File)

Officials said the draft roll has been prepared with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and includes the names of electors who submitted their enumeration forms during the house-to-house verification drive conducted from June 15 to July 14. The exercise formed part of the third phase of the SIR programme and also incorporated the rationalisation of polling stations across the union territory.

Authorities have invited claims and objections from July 21 to August 20, allowing citizens whose names are missing from the list to apply for inclusion with the required declaration and supporting documents. Eligible residents who have turned or will turn 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, can also apply for enrolment using Form-6.

Officials urged residents and recognised political parties to carefully verify the draft roll and ensure accurate and complete voter registration ahead of the final publication.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Draft electoral roll for Chandigarh published; claims, objections open till August 20
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