Chandigarh: Drug accused who fled from custody arrested
A 32-year-old man, who had escaped from police custody on Monday night, was arrested by Chandigarh Police from near a slip road in Hallomajra on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Lakhan of Mauli Jagran Complex. Police on November 25 had registered a case under the NDPS Act against Lakhan after he was arrested with 11.87 gm heroin.
On Monday, police had taken the accused for a raid in Mauli Complex to arrest the supplier when the accused managed to flee after pushing a cop. Following the accused’s re-arrest, he was produced before a court and sent to police custody till Wednesday.
