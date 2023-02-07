Chandigarh: Duo jailed for snatching woman’s phone

Two men who had snatched a woman’s mobile phone at Kajheri in March 2021 have been awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The convicts, Mirtunjay and Usman, residents of Maloya, were also fined ₹11,000 each.

The woman, Kiran, was talking on the phone while taking a walk on March 26, 2021, when the duo, riding a Honda Activa, had snatched her phone and fled.

The defence had claimed that there were many discrepancies in prosecution’s case and alleged that the accused were not seen in the CCTV camera installed nearby. But the court observed that the accused were arrested based on identification by the victim and the snatched mobile phone was also recovered from them.

Hence, the court held them guilty under Sections 379-A (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.