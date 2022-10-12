Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: E-commerce firm duped of 7.31 lakh through fake returns

Chandigarh: E-commerce firm duped of 7.31 lakh through fake returns

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 01:37 AM IST

The e-commerce firm had received various online orders from Panipat, Haryana, and its outskirts, which were shipped; but later, the packages were returned with different products than what they had delivered

Police have registered a cheating case against unidentified suspects. (Representative image)
Police have registered a cheating case against unidentified suspects. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fraudsters duped a Sector-9 based e-commerce firm of 7.31 lakh by returning different products than those delivered.

Rohan Chugh, who works for Nureca Limited, a healthcare and wellness company, told the police that they sold various products under the brand name “Dr Trust” through multiple online portals and shipped them across the country from their corporate office in Chandigarh.

Chugh alleged that between April 22 and August 6, they received various online orders from Panipat, Haryana, and its outskirts via Amazon. The orders were duly shipped to the respective addresses. But later, the packages were returned with different products than what they had delivered.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out