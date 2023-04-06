Chandigarh education department starts recruitment of 125 posts of JBT teachers

Chandigarh The UT education department has started the recruitment-process of 125 junior basic training (JBT) teachers in government schools of the city. The department is opening additional schools and aims to decrease the student-teacher ratio through this.

The department is also working on a proposal to rehire retired teachers who are willing to work. (HT File Photo)

After all necessary approvals, an advertisement for the posts was sent to the recruitment agency on Wednesday. The teachers are likely to join by October this year.

These posts are likely to increase to about 300 as the government has agreed for the revival of JBT posts.

Speaking about this, director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We aim to ensure that there is one teacher for 40 children in the government schools. New schools being constructed and previous schools are being expanded. We have also decided to have three pre-primary classes in government schools. All of this leads to a higher demand for teachers and we will fulfil it.”

The department aims to fill 70 posts of special educators (trained graduate teacher and JBT), the advertisement will of which will be issued by the end of April.

For 200 posts of TGT in 12 subjects, including social studies, science and fine arts, the advertisement will be sent to the recruitment agency within the next 10 days and joining can be expected by October/November 2023.

The UT education department has already sent a requisition to the governments of Punjab and Haryana for 57 TGT on deputation.

This number will be increased from 57 to 87 as the government has revived some posts of TGT.

The department will fill up 67 posts of post graduate teachers for various subjects like History, English and Sociology. The advertisement will be sent to the recruitment agency by May 15.

Recruitment of 90 out of 113 vacant posts under Smagra Siksha for TGT was started in September 2022 and will be finished in the next few days.

Out of 198 vacant posts of JBT teachers under Smagra Siksha, the recruitment of 158 teachers is almost complete. Offer letters have been issued to 149 candidates.

The department is also working on a proposal to rehire retired teachers who are willing to work.

In 216, a paper-leak scam in the recruitment of 489 JBT and 584 TGT teacher’s was unearthed.

After appointment letters were issued in August 2015, it was found that the question paper for the recruitment exam had been leaked from a Delhi-based printing press. This had cast doubts over the recruitment. While the matter is in court, Brar said that the process has been streamlined and the department has not faced any bottlenecks in the process.

