Chandigarh Estate Office okays installation of elevators at Sector-49 housing society

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2023 02:09 AM IST

Providing relief to hundreds of residents of Young Dwellers Coop Housing Society, Sector 49, the Chandigarh Estate Office has approved the building plans for installation of elevators in the society.

The expenditure for the elevators’ installation will be borne by the housing society residents as per the decision of the society’s governing body. (HT Photo)

This is the first housing society in Chandigarh whose building plans for installation of elevators have been approved by the office. The expenditure for their installation will be borne by the society residents as per the decision of the society’s governing body.

Four similar applications from other housing societies are in process of approval, said an official.

Residents of housing societies have been demanding permission for installation of elevators, a necessity in high-rise buildings, especially for senior citizens, disabled people and those with medical ailments.

