Chandigarh Estate Office to conduct survey of rehab colonies residents

UT Estate Office has announced to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door survey intended to cover all residents of rehabilitation colonies falling under its jurisdiction.

The survey of the colonies, which were allotted under the rehabilitation scheme of 1979, is scheduled to commence on August 16 with its primary objective of establishing the ownership status of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites within the colonies.

During the survey period, the Estate Office’s field staff will conduct physical inspections to gather ownership information.

During the survey, the occupants of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites would need to provide the officials with photocopies of several essential documents that include allocation-related slips, allotment letters received at the time of initial allocation, copies of GPA/SPA/ATS/will documents, and any other conveyance or document that establishes a connection with the original allottee.

Additionally, any document demonstrating settled possession of the tenement site and supporting ownership of the tenement should be included. These documents should also be linked to the Aadhar Number and the latest year’s voter card. Furthermore, receipts of rent payments should be provided to facilitate verification of possession.

The aim of the survey is to enhance the precision and transparency of property ownership records within the rehabilitation colonies. It is anticipated that the initiative will effectively streamline and organize the property records associated with these colonies, benefitting both the administration and the residents.