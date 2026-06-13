Chandigarh excise auctions hit record 563.8 cr as all 97 liquor vends allotted

The excise and taxation department has allotted all 97 retail liquor vends for the year 2026-27, marking the first complete allotment in the past decade. The development is being seen as a major endorsement of the administration’s revamped excise policy and transparent auction process.

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department has also reported ₹199.8 crore revenue collections up to May 31, thus meeting nearly 20% of the annual target of ₹1,000 crore within the first two months. (HT File)

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The allotment exercise drew an overwhelming response from bidders, with total bids amounting to ₹563.8 crore against a reserve price of ₹453 crore. This translated into an increase of ₹110.7 crore – approximately 24.4% above the base price.

Several vends unsold last year

The current performance marks a turnaround from last year’s excise cycle, which was marred by multiple challenges. Several liquor vends had remained unsold despite repeated auction rounds, while some allotments were later surrendered or cancelled. The UT had also struggled to meet its revenue targets, with collections declining over successive years.

The policy had come under scrutiny amid allegations of cartelisation and was challenged before the high court. Instances of bidders failing to deposit security amounts further disrupted the system, forcing re-auctions and delaying revenue realisation. Competition from neighbouring states, particularly Punjab, also impacted pricing and bidder interest.

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The department has also reported ₹199.8 crore revenue collections up to May 31, thus meeting nearly 20% of the annual target of ₹1,000 crore within the first two months.

Authorities attributed the strong performance to a combination of improved compliance, stricter enforcement, and efficient revenue realisation mechanisms.

Crackdown on violations intensifies

Parallel to revenue growth, the department has stepped up enforcement against violations. In one instance, a retail liquor licensee was fined ₹7 lakh for serving vodka-laced ice lollies free-of-cost to the public – an act in violation of licensing conditions – at a market in Sector 9.

In another case, a raid conducted at restaurant ‘Cowboy’ in Sector-9 led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of liquor being stored and served without a valid licence. An FIR has been registered against those responsible.

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The department also cancelled the bar licence of M/s Kaindal Hospitality (SCO-11, Sector-7) for violations under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 and the rules framed thereunder.