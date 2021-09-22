Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Expect low-pressure water supply in evenings on Sept 22, 23

On both days, water supply will be at full pressure in the morning from 3.30am to 9.30am, but in the evening from 6pm to 8pm will be at low pressure in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Due to a shutdown, there will be no pumping of raw water supply from Jandpur station under MC to Sector-39 waterworks in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

On September 22 and 23, water supply will have a low pressure in the evenings, the MC officials have said.

“There will be a shutdown on September 22 and 23 for 24 hours for the connection of the inlet line of 20MGD water treatment plant being constructed by GMADA with 2,200mm diameter rising main of Phases 5, 6, 7 and 8, Kajauli,” said a MC spokesperson.

Due to the shutdown, there will be no pumping of raw water from Jandpur pumping station under MC to Sector-39 waterworks. Supply will be at full pressure in the morning from 3.30am to 9.30am. On both the days, water supply in the evening from 6pm to 8pm will be at a low pressure.

