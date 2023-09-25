Chandigarh: Expect mercury to rise in coming days: IMD

Temperature has been on a downward trend, with day temperature going down from 32.2°C on Saturday to 31°C on Sunday. The night temperature went down from 24.2°C on Saturday to 21.7°C on Sunday. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), the temperature had gone down because of cloudy weather, and it is expected to rise from Monday.

As per IMD officials, because of a western disturbance (WD) active in the region, the sky remained cloudy on Sunday even as there was no rain recorded. Its effect is likely to come down from Monday and sunnier days can be expected.

As per IMD officials, because of a western disturbance (WD) active in the region, the sky remained cloudy on Sunday even as there was no rain recorded. Its effect is likely to come down from Monday and sunnier days can be expected.

At 21.7°C, this was the coldest September night this month. However, it’s warmer than last year when the minimum temperature had gone down to 21.2°C on September 26.

The day temperature at 31°C was coldest since September 17 when it was 28°C. Night temperature at 21.7°C was coldest since June 3 when it was 20.8°C.

At 31°C, the maximum temperature was 0.9 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature was 1.7 degrees below normal. Humidity stayed between 65% and 86%.

The monsoon system is in withdrawal, and it is expected to start in west Rajasthan from Monday. It can take up to a week to get to the city. In the season till now, 1,123.4 mm rain has been recorded which is 34.2% above average for the corresponding period.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C.

