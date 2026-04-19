Chandigarh: Female snatcher arrested by police

Komal a 26-year-old, female snatcher who hails from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for snatching a wallet near Motor Market in Sector 48.

Police were able to locate the accused woman and recovered the snatched property from her. (HT Photo)

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As per police, 21-year-old Pinku Kumar, a resident of Village Kandala in Mohali was going from Village Jagatpura to Sector 46, Chandigarh. When he reached Sector 48 Bus Stop main road, near Motor Market, Sector 48 Light Point, one lady and two boys approached him and started asking him for an address. While asking for the address, the lady stood behind him and the two boys stood in front of him. The lady took out his wallet from the back pocket of his trousers.

Out of the two boys, one boy snatched his silver locket and the other snatched his mobile phone from his hand. Both the boys and the lady ran away into the jungle surrounding Sector 48.

A case was registered under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and added Section 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 49 police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police were able to locate the accused woman and recovered the snatched property from her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police were able to locate the accused woman and recovered the snatched property from her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was identified as Komal from Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Village Burail. As per police, the accused who has been caught is part of a group of three people who have set up a makeshift hut in the jungle of Sector 50. They gather there to consume intoxicants, as they are drug addicts. They operate at night or in the evening, targeting passersby, robbing them and snatching their belongings. They commit snatching and other crimes and flee into the jungle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was identified as Komal from Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Village Burail. As per police, the accused who has been caught is part of a group of three people who have set up a makeshift hut in the jungle of Sector 50. They gather there to consume intoxicants, as they are drug addicts. They operate at night or in the evening, targeting passersby, robbing them and snatching their belongings. They commit snatching and other crimes and flee into the jungle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that they are tracking the other accused and expect to make further recoveries. As per police, Komal is a history sheeter and was arrested in another snatching incident which took place in the area of the Sector 34 police station in July 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that they are tracking the other accused and expect to make further recoveries. As per police, Komal is a history sheeter and was arrested in another snatching incident which took place in the area of the Sector 34 police station in July 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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