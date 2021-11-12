Chandigarh: Financier arrested for duping Gurugram resident of 5 crore

Property dealer-cum-financier, Ram Lal Chaudhary, was arrested by the Chandigarh police on Thursday for duping a Gurugram resident of ₹5 crore after promising him high returns in an investment.

Complainant Atulya Sharma of Gurugram told the police that the accused, who is a resident of Sector 46, had lured him in 2015-2016, promising to make him “the king of real estate”.

Sharma arranged the money by selling his house in Mumbai, taking loans from banks, selling his personal jewellery, utilising his entire provident fund, gratuity, life savings and some cash borrowed from his father.

He had paid the full amount in cash, in installments between July 2015 and January 2016. Sharma said he had paid the money during his meetings with the accused at Meridian Hotel on Janpat Marg, New Delhi, and sometimes even in the latter’s car which used to be parked on the highway in Gurugram. He alleged that the accused’s son also used to come to collect the amount. One such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.

Once the complainant paid the full amount of ₹5 crore, the accused started avoiding his phone calls. When he realised that Chaudhary had no intention of investing the money, Sharma asked him to return it but the latter refused.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-34 police station on Thursday. Chaudhary will be produced before the court on Friday.

Had duped others in

name of relief from court

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Devinder Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Chandigarh, along with inspector Devinder Singh and inspector Narinder Patial as members, was constituted to look into Chaudhary’s involvement in other criminal activities and to ascertain the details of other persons involved in the crime.

In an official release, police said they have received more complaints against Chaudhary, accusing him of duping people of their money on the pretext of getting them relief in court cases.

Chaudhary has long list of cases against him

Ram Lal Chaudhary had been named as accused in a number of cases, including accident, cheating and NDPS Act.

Chaudhary, was one of the accused in the infamous rape-on-wheels case registered in 2002 and the murder of the live-in-partner of his son who was a model; he was acquitted in both cases.

He was convicted and fined ₹800 in December 2008 in a case of negligent driving registered in October 2008 in Manimajra. He is named as accused in a drugs case registered in March 2005 in Panchkula. A cheating case was registered against him in September 2008 at Sohana police station, Mohali. A case of theft is registered against him in Rohini police station of Delhi.

