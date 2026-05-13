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Zirakpur: Five booked for vandalism at BJP office, Jakhar alleges conspiracy

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The party said the miscreants targeted posters and a photograph of BJP leader Gurdarshan Saini before fleeing

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Two days after five masked men barged into the BJP office in Zirakpur and smeared banners and walls with ink, police on Tuesday said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified persons. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar met Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) and demanded a thorough investigation while alleging conspiracy.

BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The party said the miscreants targeted posters and a photograph of BJP leader Gurdarshan Saini before fleeing. Amid the hooliganism, people present in the office ran outside, fearing for safety. CCTV cameras installed near the office captured the masked men.

BJP leader Gurdarshan Saini said he was in Dera Bassi at that time. “We don’t know what their intention was. It is also a matter of security.” Saini also linked the incident to the political tension during elections.

Inspector Satinder Singh, Zirakpur SHO, said Sections 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property), 329(3) (house trespass) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was slapped on the miscreants. “We have collected CCTV footage from the area and are examining all possible leads. The accused will be identified soon,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Zirakpur: Five booked for vandalism at BJP office, Jakhar alleges conspiracy
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Zirakpur: Five booked for vandalism at BJP office, Jakhar alleges conspiracy
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