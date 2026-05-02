Chandigarh: For PGI–Sarangpur flyover, admn to appoint consultant next week

The Chandigarh Administration is set to appoint a consultant next week for a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed PGI-Sarangpur flyover, officials said. The project aims at easing congestion on one of the city’s busiest stretches.

Officials said that after the DPR is finalised and approved, the tendering and allotment process is likely to take around two months. (HT Photo)

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Officials in the engineering department said the move comes as the administration pushes to fast-track the project, which has already received necessary in-principle approvals and planning clearances earlier this year. The consultant will be tasked with preparing revised cost estimates, technical designs and feasibility parameters before the project is taken up for tendering.

The proposed flyover, estimated to cost about ₹100 crore, is expected to decongest the PGIMER–Khuda Lahora–Sarangpur stretch that witnesses daily bottlenecks due to encroachments and high pedestrian movement.

Originally proposed in 2020, the project faced multiple delays due to alignment issues, overlap with a proposed Metro corridor and heritage-related concerns. It was later revived after fresh traffic surveys identified the corridor as one of the city’s most critical congestion points.

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{{^usCountry}} The planned structure includes an elevated corridor of around 1.3 km as part of a larger 1.7-km stretch connecting PGIMER to Sarangpur. Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity towards New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The planned structure includes an elevated corridor of around 1.3 km as part of a larger 1.7-km stretch connecting PGIMER to Sarangpur. Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity towards New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that after the DPR is finalised and approved, the tendering and allotment process is likely to take around two months, with construction expected to be completed within two years of commencement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that after the DPR is finalised and approved, the tendering and allotment process is likely to take around two months, with construction expected to be completed within two years of commencement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PGI–Sarangpur flyover is among several major infrastructure projects being pursued by the administration to address the rising traffic pressure in Chandigarh, alongside proposals for new flyovers, underpasses and road upgrades across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PGI–Sarangpur flyover is among several major infrastructure projects being pursued by the administration to address the rising traffic pressure in Chandigarh, alongside proposals for new flyovers, underpasses and road upgrades across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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