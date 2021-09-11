Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Four arrested in separate cases of vehicle lifting
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Four arrested in separate cases of vehicle lifting

A motorcycle, an Activa scooter and two bicycles were reported stolen from Sectors 40 and 41 in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:30 AM IST
In one of the cases of vehicle lifting, the stolen scooter was recovered when the accused was held for lifting a bicycle. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The police said on Friday that four persons were arrested in separate cases of vehicle thefts in the city.

On September 1, a case was registered on the complaint of one Gurmandeep Singh of Sector 40, who reported theft of his motorcycle from outside his house. Later, the police arrested Rajinder Kumar Yadav, 24, of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered the bike from his possession.

Another case was registered on September 6 on the complaint of Pawan Kumar of Sector 41, who reported theft of his Activa scooter parked outside his house.

Jaswinder Singh, 26, of Badheri village, Sector 41, was later arrested, produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody. The scooter was recovered when Jaswinder was held in another case in which Naresh Kumar of Sector 41 reported that his bicycle parked outside his house was stolen.

Another complaint was lodged by one Mohit Yadav of Sector 41, who said that on September 8 his bicycle parked under the stairs of his house was stolen. Police later apprehended a 16-year-old resident of Maloya and recovered the bicycle. All four cases were registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

32-kilometre greenfield alignment project in Mohali: NHAI agrees to enhance relief for landowners

PGTI golf meet: Veer Ahlawat maintains lead in round three

Two snatchers held in Chandigarh’s Palsora

Panchkula police arrest two from illegal call centre in Sector 5
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP