Chandigarh: Four arrested in separate cases of vehicle lifting

The police said on Friday that four persons were arrested in separate cases of vehicle thefts in the city.

On September 1, a case was registered on the complaint of one Gurmandeep Singh of Sector 40, who reported theft of his motorcycle from outside his house. Later, the police arrested Rajinder Kumar Yadav, 24, of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered the bike from his possession.

Another case was registered on September 6 on the complaint of Pawan Kumar of Sector 41, who reported theft of his Activa scooter parked outside his house.

Jaswinder Singh, 26, of Badheri village, Sector 41, was later arrested, produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody. The scooter was recovered when Jaswinder was held in another case in which Naresh Kumar of Sector 41 reported that his bicycle parked outside his house was stolen.

Another complaint was lodged by one Mohit Yadav of Sector 41, who said that on September 8 his bicycle parked under the stairs of his house was stolen. Police later apprehended a 16-year-old resident of Maloya and recovered the bicycle. All four cases were registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.