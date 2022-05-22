Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases

Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post.

A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Aman Kumar said the former allegedly supplied drugs in an auto rickshaw and was arrested by police on May 20. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.

In the second case, the accused was arrested with 17.7 gm heroin and a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station. He has been sent to a three-day police remand.

The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.

Detective staff in-charge Mohinder Kumarv said police recovered 358 gm opium from the former and 3.96 kg chura post from the latter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Naibgiri has been sent to two-day police remand, the other accused is in judicial custody.