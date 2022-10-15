Chandigarh: Fresh bids for GMSH-16 canteen fetch double monthly rent

The fresh bids of the sole canteen running at GMSH, Sector 16, has fetched the Chandigarh health department the highest bid of ₹9.21 lakh monthly rent, almost double than the previous rent of ₹5 lakh.

The hospital’s only canteen was being run by the same private firm for the past 40 years. The allotment was made through the Red Cross Society, who is responsible for running the canteen on the hospital premises. “Since the person who had taken the tenders had expired, his son had surrendered the shop on August 31. Fresh e-tenders were floated for running the canteen, which invited the highest bid of ₹9.21 per month rent,” said health secretary Yashpal Garg.

Besides, the new chemist shop at the Manimajra civil hospital has received the highest bid of ₹10.26 lakh per month against the reserve price of ₹2 lakh. The highest bid for a new chemist shop at the Sector-22 civil hospital is ₹6.25 lakh per month against the reserve price of ₹2 lakh.

The bidding for the additional chemist shop, near the canteen at GMSH-16, is open till October 19.

The UT health department will also open fresh bids for the sole chemist shop at the hospital that is being run by the same person for the past 29 years for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh.