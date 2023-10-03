Chandigarh: Furniture factory gutted in Industrial Area, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a furniture factory in Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh, on Monday, destroying almost all of the materials kept inside. However, there was no casualty as the fire broke out before the factory opened in the morning.

Firemen at work at the factory in Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh, where a fire broke out on Monday. (HT Photo)

The exact cause of fire, which was reported at 8am, is yet to be ascertained, though officials suspect it to be a case of short-circuit.

Officials said over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire operations lasted around five hours.

The factory, Shyam Ji Trading Company, belongs to Subhash Mittal.

According to Dahhehru Singh, station fire officer, smoke continued to billow out of the furniture unit, though the flames came under control at 1 pm.

Fire tenders from Industrial Area fire station, Sector 17 and Sector 32, fire stations were brought in. “Our firemen gheraoed the factory from all four sides and the water was pumped in continuously to control the blaze as our major concern was the chemical factories around this furniture unit. We are yet to know the exact reason behind the fire and we are yet to prepare the report on violations, if any, in the said factory. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained as smoke is still coming out of the factory,” said Singh.

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta and superintendent of police (SP, city) Mridul and station house officer of Sector 31, Ram Rattan, were at the spot besides members of the Chandigarh Industrial Association (CIA).

“There are two chemical factories near the furniture unit. Members of the Chandigarh Industrial Association took precautionary measures so that there is no damage to the adjoining units,” said MPS Chawla, the association president. Employees of nearby factories were seen clearing the passage and removing inflammable material.

