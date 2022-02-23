Chandigarh gets 11.3 crore for legacy waste removal project

In a boost to the clean-up project to remove the 7.5 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site, the Centre on Tuesday released ₹11.36 crore.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has agreed to partially fund the project, giving ₹28.02 crore of the total cost ₹77 crore. The municipal corporation (MC) will put in the remaining ₹43 crore.

“In a record time of two months, sanction for a bio remediation project has been received today. The project proposal for ₹77 crore over a period of four years, was submitted by the MC on December 26. Against the same, the MoHUA has today released ₹11.36 crores out of GoI share of ₹28.02 crores in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) component,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.

“The civic body is completely committed to scientific, proper and 100% processing of waste produced in the city. Working towards the same, tenders have been floated for operationalization of the bio methanation plant as well as upgradation of the dry waste processing plant. Also, a holistic proposal is underway for Integrated waste management,” she added.

The MC is likely to complete the tendering process in the next couple of months, and the project is expected to be completed in four years after starting.

At present, 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste lying on the 25-acre-area for the last 20 years is being bio-mined under the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd project, which is expected to be completed by next year. A little over 60% of the waste has been removed.