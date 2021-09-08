Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh gets its first air purification tower at Transport Chowk

Standing tall at 24 metres, the air purification tower was inaugurated by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal at the busy Transport Chowk on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:13 AM IST
An air purification tower, which is reported to be the tallest in India, became operational at the Transport Chowk in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

An air purification tower, which is reported to be the tallest in India, became operational at the Transport Chowk, Sector 26, on Tuesday.

Standing tall at 24 metres, it was inaugurated by UT adviser Dharam Pal to mark the second International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

The purifier has been installed by Pious Air Private Limited without any cost to the Chandigarh administration. The firm will also operate and maintain it for five years, said a UT official.

“This is Indian’s highest air purifier which will cover around 500-metre radius around Transport Chowk,” said a spokesperson.

The administration is treating it as a pilot project. Originally, five spots were shortlisted to install it, but the Transport Chowk was chosen due to the highest volume of traffic and thus vehicular emissions at this junction, said an official.

