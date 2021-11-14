Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh gets its first fleet of electric buses

Express routes for the first fleet of electric buses have been formulated keeping in view the minimum travel time for the commuters, an official said
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday flagged off the first set of 11 electric buses in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday flagged off the first set of environment friendly 11 electric buses. The entire fleet of 40 will be put on commercial operation by end of December.

These buses are plying on Express Route 551E — ISBT-43 to PGI — with limited stops at ISBT-17, Sector-16 hospital and PGI’s new OPD.

The express routes have been formulated keeping in view the minimum travel time for the commuters, an official said, adding that for second lot of electric buses, e-tender has been invited.

UT plans to decrease diesel buses and as more electric buses arrive, the same will be added on two more routes l1E (ISBT-17 to Kharar via ISBT Mohali) and SU4E (PGI-ISBT17-railway station-ISBT Panchkula). These routes will be operated on 10-20 minutes frequency.

A spokesperson said the ministry of heavy industries has sanctioned 80 electric buses for Chandigarh. The UT will get 45-lakh subsidy per bus. For first lot of 40 buses, agreement has been signed with Ashok Leyland amounting to 154.01 crore for 10 years, the official added.

RELATED STORIES

The new buses will have air conditioning system, seating capacity of 35 passengers and 20 standees, passenger information screens at front, rear, side and inside saloon area, pneumatically controlled doors, panic button in case of emergency, mobile charging points and rear air suspension.

