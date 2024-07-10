Chandigarh gets its first model anganwadi centre in Dadumajra

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated Chandigarh’s first model anganwadi-cum-crèche in Dadumajra on Tuesday. The crèche is for children under the age of six who do not have adult caregivers at home after their family members leave for work. Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the anganwadi centre in Dadumajra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The crèche represents a pivotal initiative aimed at consolidating essential services, including supplementary nutrition, immunisation, health check-ups, referral services, non-formal preschool education, nutrition and health education, under anganwadi services. By integrating these services into one facility, the initiative aims to significantly enhance the well-being and development of children in the community.

Purohit commended the department of social welfare, women and child development for their efforts in establishing the crèche. He emphasised that this milestone reflects the commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, aiming for a developed India by 2047.

The event also featured the distribution of “Poshan ki tokri”—an iron kadhai—containing premix khichdi, dalia and nutri packets to pregnant women. This was followed by an “Annaprashan” ceremony, introducing sooji kheer and khichdi to infants at six months, highlighting the importance of nutrition in early childhood.

The crèche will foster a culture of activity-based learning, providing a stress-free environment for children through innovative classroom settings and engaging in self-directed activities. This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring the holistic development of children and the empowerment of mothers in the community.

Hargunjit Kaur, secretary of social welfare & women child development, Palika Arora, director of social welfare, and other senior officers of the UT administration were present during the event.