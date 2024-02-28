 Chandigarh: Girl ends life in Sector 10 private college - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Girl ends life in Sector 10 private college

Chandigarh: Girl ends life in Sector 10 private college

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2024 09:14 AM IST

A 22-year-old student of a private college in Sector 10 ended her life on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a BSc final year student, hailed from Hisar. (HT File Photo)
The victim, a BSc final year student, hailed from Hisar.

The incident came to light around 3 pm when her friends could not reach her despite their several attempts. They, then reached her room and found the body. The called the security guard and the warden.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC. No suicide note was found.

Body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for post mortem.

