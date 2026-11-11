Chandigarh: GMCH-32 gets clearance for 22 additional MD/MS seats

In a major boost to postgraduate medical education in city, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has got a go-ahead from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to add 22 more seats to its three-year postgraduate medical (MD/MS) courses from the 2026-27 academic year. The college currently has 155 MD/MS seats, which will go up to 177. (HT File)

The college currently has 155 MD/MS seats, which will go up to 177.

The newly sanctioned seats will be filled during the second round of counselling for the session. The approval has been granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC through its revised seat matrix for the institution.

Of the total additional seats, four are in general medicine, three each in general surgery, ophthalmology and paediatrics, four in physiology, two each in obstetrics and gynaecology and pathology, and one in forensic medicine.

According to Supreme Court (SC) directions, 50% of the seats, excluding economically weaker sector (EWS) seats under the state quota, are allocated to the All India Quota. Under the state quota, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7% for other backward classes (non-creamy layer), and 5% horizontal reservation is provided for persons with benchmark disabilities.

Before the latest approval, GMCH-32 had four EWS seats, while the remaining 151 were divided equally between the All India and state quotas.

Still awaiting verdict on DM seats

GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Ravneet Kaur said the institution had applied to the NMC for 36 additional seats across MD/MS and DM (super-specialty) courses. While approval for the additional MD/MS seats has been received, the decision on its proposal for five additional Doctorate of Medicine (DM) seats is still awaited.

“After a thorough inspection by the institution’s affiliating university, i.e, Panjab University, GMCH-32 applied for the additional seats in April,” Dr Kaur said.

‘Will help boost education, increase trained specialists’

Terming the approval a significant achievement, Dr Kaur said, “The increase in PG seats will not only expand opportunities for aspiring medical specialists but also contribute towards increasing the availability of highly trained and qualified specialists in various medical disciplines.”

Some faculty members, however, raised concerns over staff shortages. Responding to this, Dr Kaur said the institution was in the process of finalising recruitment rules. “Last month, we proposed to the Union Public Service Commission that faculty recruitment be undertaken under the previous recruitment rules to fill vacancies. We have also appealed to the UT administration to allow contractual faculty appointments,” she said.