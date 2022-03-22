Chandigarh Golf Club elections: 1,150 members seal fate of three presidential candidates

Around 1,150 of the total 1,800 members cast their votes during the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) elections organised on Sunday. The results will be out on Monday.

Three candidates – Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retd), SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) – are in the fray for the post of president, a maiden attempt for all three.

The nearly 64% turnout was among the highest polling percentage recorded in the club elections, according to the management.

In 2018, when the last elections were held, 910 (50.5%) members had cast their votes.

In 2019, only one candidate had filed nomination for president. Therefore, the elections were held unanimously. The next year, due to the Covid lockdown and restrictions, no annual general meeting (AGM) or election could be held, while in 2021, the president and the committee were elected unanimously in the AGM.

“The elections went smoothly on Sunday. Some aged members did not come to vote because of the heat. The results will be out on Monday morning,” said Dr GS Kochhar, chairman, media and publicity, CGC.

Apart from the president, 11 executive members will be chosen through the elections. The remaining office-bearers will be nominated by the elected president later.

“It was great to see such a festive atmosphere at the club during the polls, which were held democratically. There was discipline all over. The voters came out in great numbers to exercise their right to vote,” said Arjuna awardee golfer and coach Harmeet Kahlon.

Former Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala were among the members who came out to vote.