Chandigarh Golf Club institutes trophy in memory of legendry sprinter Milkha Singh

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) has instituted a golf trophy in memory of legendry sprinter Milkha Singh.

One of India’s greatest track athletes, Milkha, who won four gold medals in Asian Games and once in the Commonwealth Games, was an avid and passionate golf player. After retiring from athletics, he played golf regularly, mostly at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Milkha died of post Covid complications on June 19 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

On the constitution of the trophy in Milkha’s memory, CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal said “It will be a club-organised tournament. Milkha Singh was an integral part of the club; he used to play here almost every day. He was a national legend. We have instituted the trophy to honour his memory and long association with the club.”

The club plans to have it as an annual event. “We are planning to organise the event in the second week of August this year. Tournament details will be finalised soon.”

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, who has agreed to be part of the event and present the trophy, said, “Milkha Singh loved the sport and had been playing golf regularly for the last 40 years.”

Keeping the legacy alive

Welcoming CGC’s decision, Milkha’s son and professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, said, “It is a very proud moment for the Milkha family that Chandigarh Golf Club is honouring him. We are grateful to the Club and the committee for keeping the legacy of Milkha Singh alive.”

“After he retired from athletics, his passion was golf. He used to play for fun. It was the best exercise for him and kept him going. He used to be with his friends and was the happiest at the golf course. He had a great four-ball play with RS Mann, Randeep Nabha, Alamgir and others. There were five to six people with whom he used to play regularly. He had a great love for the game,” said Jeev.

With several national and international golf trophies under his belt, Jeev remembers, “Dad gave tips all the time. In fact, mom and dad used to watch all golf tournaments on television. They used to talk and discuss with me also. It was one of the finest topics in our house.”

They used to play golf at the Chandigarh Golf Club but on days when it was closed, they would go to Panchkula or Chandimandir.