Chandigarh Golf League 2026: Mulligans, Sultans & Pirates storm into semi-finals

Defending champions The Mulligans, Sultans of Swing and Pirates of the Greens advanced to the semi-finals of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 after winning their respective quarter-finals at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. Hunting Hawks and Moksha Royals, however, could not be separated, as their contest ended in a 3.5-3.5 draw. To pick the fourth semi-finalist, a three-hole playoff has been scheduled for Monday at 9 am. To pick the fourth semi-finalist, a three-hole playoff has been scheduled for Monday at 9 am. (HT File)

The Mulligans defeated GD Aces 4.5-2.5 in what appeared to be a rematch of last year’s final to extend their winning streak to six matches. They will face Sultans of Swing, who ended the Golf Masters’ three-match winning run with a 5-2 victory. Pirates of the Greens edged two-time champions Captain’s 18 4-3 and will meet the winner of the Hawks-Royals playoff.

Intense match that ended in a draw

The quarter-final between Hunting Hawks and Moksha Royals, the highest- and lowest-seeded qualifiers, produced a closely fought contest. Arav Singh Dagar secured a 3 & 2 singles victory for the Hawks, while Virain Khosla responded with a 2-up win, taking the final hole against Krishna Kaila.

The Hawks also registered emphatic pairs victories, with Shalini Sheoran and Col AS Sekhon winning 6 & 5 and Vinay S Bhan’s pairing claiming an 8 & 7 result. The Royals fought back through Rohit Mittal and Veneet Mohan’s 4 & 2 win, while Sachin Bansal and Sanjay Modgil won three of the final four holes to secure a 1-up victory. Rajiv Modgill and Akarsh Garg won the 18th hole to halve their match, leaving the tie deadlocked.

Heartbreak for two-time champs Captains

Pirates of the Greens built their victory on a strong singles showing. Amarinder Brar won 2-up against Kanwal Bajwa, while K Raghav Bhandari recorded a commanding 6 & 4 win, playing three-under-par golf through 14 holes. Captain’s 18 fought back in the pairs, but victories for MP Singh and Col Gurbir Singh Gill (3 & 2), and Amandeep Bath and Group Capt. Arvind Rathore (2 & 1), proved decisive for Pirates.

Sultans mastered the pairs to edge out rivals

Sultans of Swing dominated the pairs against Golf Masters, winning four of the five games. Feroz Singh Garewal and Surinder Jit Singh registered the biggest victory, closing out their match 6 & 5. Sampat Singh added a 4 & 2 singles win, while Rabbin Saini and Col PS Mangat secured a 2-up result after taking the final hole.

Mulligans needed no do-over

The Mulligans continued their title defence in commanding fashion, registering a sixth successive team victory to underline their consistency and depth. Angad Singh Matharoo gave the team a strong start with a composed 2 & 1 singles victory, while Dr Angad Sangha and Mivaan Singh battled to an all-square finish, adding to the champions’ early advantage. The team maintained its momentum in the pairs, where Captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo delivered one of the standout performances of the tie, securing a convincing 5 & 3 win. Jaspreet Singh Sokhi’s pairing further strengthened The Mulligans’ position with a 4 & 2 victory, while brothers Himmat Singh and Shamsher Singh produced another assured performance to win their match 3 & 2. The collective effort ensured the defending champions progressed comfortably to the semi-finals, extending their winning streak to six matches.