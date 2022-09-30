Chandigarh Golf League: Captain’s 18 and Netsmartz Tigers score big wins

Captain’s 18 and Netsmartz Tigers brought their top game to the Greens as they decimated Golf Masters and Sultans of Swing with a 6-1 score line on Day 5 of the JLPL Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Another highlight of the day was Col Harjeet Singh recording the first hole in one of the Chandigarh Golf League when he aced the par 3 11th hole. In the day’s first match, Sleepy Owl Chargers came up trumps against The Mulligans 4-3 with Neelam Gill proving their star performer.

Captain’s 18 got rolling their putts from the tee off as they completely dominated Golf Masters before they could even begin to think about getting into the game. Apart from one game which went to the 18th, all other games finished much earlier than anticipated as the big guns fired. The pairs of Yadvinder Singh Bains and RS Mann and Col SS Sandhu and Gurmeet Singh Makkar delivered when it mattered and recorded 7 up and 6 up wins.

Netsmartz Tigers, having put down the marker in their last game, improved their performance with Kabir Dhaliwal creating the momentum with a big 9&8 victory in the first singles in an otherwise close contest. All the practice came to the fore as the Tigers crossed the finish line on the ones that went to the final hole leaving Sultans of Swing on the cut line after a third defeat in 4 matches.

Hunting Hawks also recorded a fine 5-2 win in their match against Empire to build momentum going into the weekend. With the first three games going down to the wire, it took a solid middle order performance to create a comfortable scoreline as Jaspreet Singh Bakshi of the Hawks edging out Chiranjeev Singh 1 up in the game of the day.

Chandigarh Gladiators enjoyed a quite a dramatic win at the fag end of the day. They downed Ninjas 5-2 eventually after having complicated things for themselves and losing momentum in the final three games.