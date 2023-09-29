Chandigarh Golf League: Captain’s 18, Swinging Samurai log easy wins

Captain’s 18 and Swinging Samurai recorded their second successive wins, sailing to victories against overnight table toppers Chandigarh Gladiators and Signature by KLV, respectively, in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League’s season 2 at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

(From left) Captain 18’s winning pair Pukhraj Singh Brar and former Punjab minister Randeep Singh Nabha. (HT Photo)

Captain’s 18 took on a strong Gladiators team that was fresh from their win over Golf Masters on the opening day. They took early leads in almost all games and maintained them throughout the day. They went on to record big wins.

YS Bains and Captain Mohinderjeet Singh Bedi combined to record the biggest win of the match, with a six and five result for Captain’s 18 and two pairs, including that of co-owner Randeep Singh and one singles game, were won four holes up. Shiraz Monga was the lone point maker for the Gladiators with a four and three win of his own.

The tie between Swinging Samurai and Signature by KLV was a one-sided affair. Himmat Singh Sandhu scored the sole point for Signature by KLV while Deshvir Singh and Jaipal Hundal registered the biggest margin of game win with a five and four result. Col Parminder Singh and Sehaj Sidhu won with four and two margin.

Pirates of the Greens made a memorable debut with a 4.5-2.5 win by upsetting defending champions Canam Raptors. Sleepy Owl Chargers had a day to remember after condemning Sultans of Swing to a second consecutive defeat. They won 5-2.

After the singles games were split between the teams - Kulvinder Singh winning six and five for the Pirates and Col. JM Singh winning seven and six for the Raptors - the debutants managed to sneak out wins in the final three games to turn the tie in their favour. Vivek Krishan and Brig Kishore Malhotra won six and five to seal the win for their team.

Sleepy Owl Chargers shook off their opening day blues with a tense 5-2 result against Sultans of Swing. At the outset, Col AS Bajwa and Col H Panging won the singles games to build momentum for the Chargers after Asim Gupta and Sandeep Jasuja rolled out a huge seven and six win for the Sultans of Swing. Three of the four other fourball games went to the Chargers.

Results

Captain’s 18 6-1 Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators

Canam Raptors 2.5-4.5 Pirates of the Greens

Sleepy Owl Chargers 5-2 Sultans of Swing

Swinging Samurai 6-1 Signature by KLV

