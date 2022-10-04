Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers, Chashma Shah score impressive wins

Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers, Chashma Shah score impressive wins

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:26 AM IST

Netsmartz Tigers showed off their mettle, beating the Fairway Comets 6-1 at the JLPL Chandigarh Golf League 2022 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Captain’s 18 had a break on Sunday but played brilliantly

A golfer in action during the JLPL Chandigarh Golf League 2022 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Netsmartz Tigers showed off their mettle, beating the Fairway Comets 6-1 at the JLPL Chandigarh Golf League 2022 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Captain’s 18 had a break on Sunday but played brilliantly to easily put it past the Ninjas 5.5-1.5.

Chashma Shah Royals, who are still not with their full team, caused the upset of the day beating the fancied Punjab Aces 4-3. The Aces now have made their path to the knockouts much more difficult after consecutive losses.

Sleepy Owl Chargers beat the Partee Panthers 5-2. While the Chargers were aiming at a bigger margin, Rabiya Gill played the shot of the day on the final hole to score a crucial point for the Panthers.

In one of the other matches, it was a disappointing day for Hunting Hawks as they frittered away some key points and eventually lost 4-3 to the Canam Raptors.

The event now takes a break till October 19 and this is the time for the teams to regroup only to come out all guns blazing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP