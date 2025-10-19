Chandigarh Golf League: Panthers, Comets storm into quarter finals

Partee Panthers and Fairway Comets secured quarter-final berths after a stellar show in their pre-quarterfinal matches during the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

The Panthers, who were the joint winners last year, recorded a facile 6-1 triumph over Moksha Royals while the Comets sealed their spot by defeating Chandigarh Gladiators 5-2.

Swinging Samurai also progressed with a 4.5-2.5 win over Pirates of the Greens while two-time defending champions

Captain’s 18 had to toil hard to beat Seven Iron 4-3.

The quarter finals will see Punjab Aces take on Fairway Comets, Sultans of Swing clash with Partee Panthers, The Mulligans battle Swinging Samurai, and Hunting Hawks play Captain’s 18.

Panthers overpower Royals

In a tie between Partee Panthers and Moksha Royals, Viraj Gadhoke came back from a disappointing outing in the last match as he won 6 and 5 in his singles to give the Royals its lone point. Sahil Sahgal-Jaspreet Bhaika and Simarinder Singh-Aarman Singh Kler pairs posted a close 2 and 1 and one-up wins after Saahir Singh-Ramnik Singh Tiwana had closed out for a 5 and 4 win. The Panthers seemed to have made some changes to the pairs as Bhavkaran Singh lined up with Col AD Singh and managed to eke out a close two-up victory to send their team to the quarters.

Comets dominate from the start

Fairway Comets controlled their match pretty well from the start as Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Adil Bir Singh won their singles games and Kanwaljit Singh Gill and Admiral Sunil Lanba’s 3 and 2 win left the Comets needing only one point to seal the quarter final place. That came from IS Dhillon’s stunning final two holes as he combined with Jazzy Sihota to win one-up on the final hole. The Chandigarh Gladiators fought hard throughout but could only manage two points courtesy Col RPS Brar-JS Mahi pair (4 and 3) and the Capt MS Bedi-Amarinder Singh Brar combination (3 and 1).

Samurai stun Pirates

The Swinging Samurai made the most of their momentum from the final group game to get the better of the Pirates. A longish break may have made the difference for the Pirates as Gurpreet Singh Pall pulled off a stunning 3 and 2 for the Samurai in the opening singles. Kabir Dhaliwal won his game 4 and 2 as did Amandeep Singh Bath-Paramjit Singh (2 and 1) as the only positive results for the Pirates. The Samurai pairs of SK Sharma and Ranjeev Dahuja along with CS Grewal and Bhupinder Singh scored huge wins by seven holes while skipper BS Gill and HS Grewal combination put the finishing touches with 3 and 2 wins of their own.

Seven Iron fought hard but lost

Seven Iron were hoping to repeat their stellar performance against Captain’s 18 in the round robin stage but fell short by the closest of margins. After Randeep Singh and HS Kang won 3 and 2 in their singles games, Saurabh Nagpal and YS Bains took Captain’s 18 to three points after a 4 and 3 win. Seven Iron showed their spirit with Asim Gupta and Capt GS Ghuman winning 4 and 3, Muneet Jakhar and Ashray Gakhar winning 3 and 2 and Col Avnish Sharma and Capt IS Sohal bagging a 5 and 3 point. It came down to the middle four ball game in which Padamjit Sandhu Ana RS Mann pulled their way 2 and 1 after losing four holes in five earlier in the game.