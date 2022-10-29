Chandigarh Golf League: Punjab Aces to clash with Canam Raptors in finals

Punjab Aces and Canam Raptors stormed into the finals after upsetting over top seeds Netsmartz Tigers and Captain’s 18, respectively, during the Chandigarh Golf League being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The Aces pipped the Tigers 4-3 on the very last hole of the match after all the other games were split while Canam Raptors beat Captain’s 18 5-2 to send the only unbeaten teams out of title contention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having lost to the Tigers in the group stage, the Aces started strong and made their intentions clear right from the beginning. In a really tight affair, the Aces led most of the match after having reshuffled their playing order and pairings. The Tigers refused to get bogged down and starting putting out some positive numbers to make the match tighter across the seven games. After squaring the singles games and splitting four doubles, it came down to the 18th in the third game where MP Singh sank a clutch putt to sink the previously unbeaten pair of Balpreet Ghuman and Phulbag Sodhi alongside Shantanu Puri.

The second semi-final, on the other hand, was dominated by Canam Raptors and the scoreline reflected how the match panned out eventually. Riding the momentum, Canam Raptors won their fourth straight match after the mid-season break. Captain’s 18, despite all their efforts, could not recover from the early shock and the Raptors continued to press on and carved out a win for the ages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab Aces and Canam Raptors will now face off in the final while Netsmartz Tigers and Captain’s 18 will contest the 3rd place play-off.