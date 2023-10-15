Chandigarh Golf League season 2 : Canam Raptors enter knockouts

Canam Raptors halved their match against Fairway Comets to progress to the knockout stage by the barest of margins on the final day of round robin matches during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League season 2 at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Golfer in action during the Chandigarh golf league at Chandigarh Golf Club in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the day’s other matches, Pirates of the Greens played out a half with Netsmartz Tigers, who missed on to Raptors by half a point. Golf Ninjas bowed out with a bang with a 6-1 thrashing of Empire while Tee Birds fell a couple of points short of qualification despite a valiant 5-2 win over Moksha Royals.

Defending champions Canam Raptors and Fairway Comets kept in touch with each other throughout the day as they kept exchanging leads. Col JM Singh finally found a match and played all 18 for a 1 Up before Col IS Bains closed out his singles game 3 and 2. Maj Gen RPS Bhandari and Col RPS Brar won the third point for the Raptors before the Comets having back loaded their pairs, came to the party and won the last three games by comfortable margins including co-owners Raman Singh Gill and Sandeep Singh Sandhu’s 5 and 4 victory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was heartbreak for Netsmartz Tigers as they missed on progressing further with a half against Pirates of the Greens. Kulvinder Singh turned his game after being 3 down at one stage to win 1 Up on the final hole. This turned the match towards the Pirates as Netsmartz were looking good earlier in the match. Manan Jain and Gurjeet Singh Bhattal won 6&5 and Avirat Sundra and Amrinder Singh Cheema won 3&2 to put pressure on the Tigers mid way through the match after Kabir Dhaliwal and Jaswant Singh Khara and Mayank Oberoi and Phulbag Sodhi had put up the points for them.

Golf Ninjas finally came to the party on the final day as they downed Empire, who still had a chance to qualify. Ninjas having the choice of a full team for the first time saw Karan Singh Mahal and Sanjiv Verma notch up singles wins before winning four of the five fourball games in stunning fashion. Taranbir Singh Nandha and Subhash Goel came out all guns blazing for a 6&5 win. Skipper Shiveer Singh and Jaspartap Singh also won 3&2 before their team closed out the final two games on the 18th hole.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tee Birds put a spirited effort to down a strong Moksha Royals team. However, it was not enough as they needed atleast 1.5 more points to progress. The shared singles games broke their heart as the other results were not in their favour and they left it too late with too much to do. Ravinder Singh Cheema started the winning roll with a 4&3 win followed by Ajay Wadhwa and Muneet Jakhar displaying why they are a solid pair with a 3&2 win. Jaikaran Sandhawalia with his partner Parminder Singh Sodhi won 4&3 to bring hope but in the end Darvesh Kumar, captain of the Royals, along with Akarsh Garg sealed their fate with a 2&1 win.

Results

Pirates of the Greens 3.5-3.5 Netsmartz TigersCanam Raptors 3.5-3.5 Fairway CometsEmpire 1-6 Golf NinjasTee Birds 5-2 Moksha Royals

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!