Chandigarh Government College of Education celebrates International Women’s Day

The Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, celebrated International Women’s Day. It was an initiative of the NSS Cell of the college. The programme began with lighting of the lamp by the guests. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda officially commenced the programme by addressing the audience regarding importance of Women’s Day and the contribution of women in various fields.

(HT Photo)

The chief guest was Anita Pal, wife of Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal. Anita Pal inspired the girl students to stand for themselves and stay determined to achieve their goals. She insisted that there is only one life and one must not miss the opportunity to achieve their goals. Other women dignitaries also shared their experiences and life journey. The speakers motivated the students to aspire high in their lives and guided them how they can overcome their struggles.

The college newsletter, ‘Jijivisha’, was released by the chief guest on the occasion. The patron and chief editor of the magazine is Sapna Nanda. The magazine “Wings of Vision” by Beenu Rajpoot was launched to commemorate Women’s Day. A cultural programme was also performed by the NSS volunteers.

