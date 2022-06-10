Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Grain Market gets mobile cloth bag selling unit
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Grain Market gets mobile cloth bag selling unit

To discourage the use of single-use plastic bags, mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched a mobile cloth bag selling unit at the Sector-26 Grain Market in Chandigarh
The mobile cloth bag selling unit was launched as part of environment week celebrations, which will conclude on June 11. (Representative Image/Ht file)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To discourage the use of single-use plastic bags, mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched a mobile cloth bag selling unit at the Sector-26 Grain Market on Thursday .

The initiative was launched as part of environment week celebrations, which will conclude on June 11. The mayor said, “Citizens must switch to cloth bags to protect the environment. Grown-ups should set an example for the younger generation,” she said, adding that the units are expected to be launched in other areas such as apni mandis and booth markets.

Municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said flying squads of the enforcement and sanitary wing have been deployed across the city to crack the whip on the violators. “The squads have been directed to conduct raids at different places. The public will be asked to submit inputs about shops using illegal plastic bags,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP