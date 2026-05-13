Chandigarh: Haryana approves financial incentives for various industrial projects

The Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) on Tuesday gave nod to a slew of “special incentive packages” and other relief measures granted to various industrial units with the objective of promoting industrial investment, manufacturing capacity and employment generation in the state.

Jai Bharat Maruti limited was granted ₹ 43.76 crore incentive. (HT File)

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The HEPB meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and also attended by industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, approved the special incentive packages for the projects based on the recommendations of the Executive Empowered Committee (EEC).

These financial incentives are given to the industry based on the policy that promises different concessions for the promotion of industry in the state and are based on a certain percentage of the total investment.

An official spokesperson said BEUMER India private limited was granted approval for a special incentive package of ₹43 crore under the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020. The company will establish a modern intralogistics systems manufacturing facility in Jhajjar district, creating employment opportunities for 138 youth in Haryana along with strengthening modern industrial infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, AITMC Ventures limited was granted a special incentive package of ₹58.51 crore for establishing a drone and drone components manufacturing hub in Hisar district, which will boost the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector and create employment opportunities for 800 youth in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, AITMC Ventures limited was granted a special incentive package of ₹58.51 crore for establishing a drone and drone components manufacturing hub in Hisar district, which will boost the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector and create employment opportunities for 800 youth in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also approved ₹31.68 crore incentive for Abhiuday Print Industries Private Limited. The project will promote investment in the advanced packaging materials manufacturing sector and provide employment opportunities to 105 youth in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also approved ₹31.68 crore incentive for Abhiuday Print Industries Private Limited. The project will promote investment in the advanced packaging materials manufacturing sector and provide employment opportunities to 105 youth in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mark Exhaust Systems limited was granted a special incentive package of ₹39.95 crore as the company will establish an auto components manufacturing unit in Jhajjar district, while ₹35.21 crore incentive was granted for Canpack India under as the company will expand its aluminium can manufacturing capacity in Mewat district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mark Exhaust Systems limited was granted a special incentive package of ₹39.95 crore as the company will establish an auto components manufacturing unit in Jhajjar district, while ₹35.21 crore incentive was granted for Canpack India under as the company will expand its aluminium can manufacturing capacity in Mewat district. {{/usCountry}}

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The ATL Battery Technology (India) Private limited was granted a final extension of one year in the investment timeline for its project approved under the IT and ESDM Policy-2017. The company is setting up a lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing project at Sohna in Nuh district.

The meeting also approved a special incentive package of ₹89.91 crore for Subros limited. The company will establish an auto components manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Sonepat district. Jai Bharat Maruti limited was granted ₹43.76 crore incentive.

The spokesperson said that as per the request of Kandhari Beverages Private limited, the previously approved special package under the Enterprise Promotion Policy-2015 was revised and a modified special incentive package of ₹157.83 crore was approved.

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