Chandigarh: HC fines lawyer 1,000, says he can recover it from Bar body

The lawyer had moved an application for advancing the hearing in a bail case after failing to appear on the previous date as the Bar body has suspended work
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The lawyer has to deposit the cost with the High Court Legal Services Authority within 15 days. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has imposed a cost of 1,000 on an advocate who could not appear in a bail matter in August as lawyers had abstained from work.

The high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan, said that the lawyer, Prateek Pandit, will deposit the cost with the High Court Legal Services Authority within 15 days.

After depositing the cost, it will be open for him to recover the amount from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, and in case the amount is not paid to him, he can claim/adjust it against his subscription/membership fee, the court said further. The call to abstain from work was given by the Bar body.

The lawyer had moved an application for advancing the hearing in a bail case of a drug peddling accused. The case was listed for October 28. As court took up the application, the lawyer informed the judge that the case was earlier listed on August 11, but he could not appear as the whole fraternity had volunteered to abstain from work that day.

“Despite the fact that the courts are working through virtual mode with great difficulties having lots of connectivity issues, the lawyers resorted to abstain from work on August 11. In view of the same, finding no ground for early hearing, the present application is dismissed with cost of 1,000,” the bench ordered.

