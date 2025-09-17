Chandigarh: HC pulls up Bar body for disciplinary action against lawyer who filed PIL against encroachments at HC complex

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has questioned HC Bar body over initiating action against a lawyer, who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the issue of unauthorised construction and encroachment by dhabas and kiosks at the high court complex. The court, taking serious note of the submissions of Yadav, sought reply from the Bar body on the issues taken up by him and directed that no coercive steps be taken against him pursuant to the resolution by Bar body against him. (HT Photo for representation)

“..Where is the misconduct? This (disciplinary action) is interference in the process of justice. This virtually amounts to interference,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry orally observed while dealing with an application filed by the lawyer, Prithvi Yadav.

Yadav’s PIL in 2023 had prompted the administration to initiate the process to remove the encroachment etc.

However, the same was stayed by the high court in 2023 on a challenge laid by the Bar body while calling suggestions from the stakeholders.

It was also on Yadav’s application that the high court had stopped collection of parking fees by the Bar body on a parking established illegally on UT administration green belt.

During the resumed hearing of the PIL on Tuesday, Yadav had challenged the decision of the Bar association, which had said that by filing the PIL, he had committed misconduct. The Bar body had constituted a disciplinary committee of three members to proceed against him for taking disciplinary action.

The court, taking serious note of the submissions of Yadav, sought reply from the Bar body on the issues taken up by him and directed that no coercive steps be taken against him pursuant to the resolution by Bar body against him.

The space crunch and growing traffic congestion has become a major issue at the high court. The court is also seized of a matter on judicial side, wherein it is looking into demand from the Bar body and employees’ association of seeking implementation of holistic development plan of the high court for improving infrastructure. In those proceedings various options such as having more courts at present site or shifting the high court to Sarangpur etc. are being deliberated upon.