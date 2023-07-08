Chandigarh health department, education department ink pact with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital

Four memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed between the Chandigarh health department, education department and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Punjab, (a unit of Tata Memorial Centre) in the presence of UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and adviser Dharampal on Friday.

The MOUs are aimed at achieving several objectives, including providing technical support to the health services of Chandigarh administration for improving cancer care. They also focus on enhancing and improving hospital-based cancer registry and population-based cancer registries in Chandigarh.

MOUs emphasise capacity-building and training of public health workers for cancer prevention, establishment of preventive oncology services along with the enhancement and improvement of Palliative Care Services at various government-run hospitals.

The MOUs also emphasize on the establishment of a patient referral system for cancer patients to receive further management at Homi Bhabha hospital, New Chandigarh. It aims to provide training to health professionals, including postgraduate resident doctors, fellows, medical officers, and staff from GMCH-32, GMSH-16, and HBCHRC.

Additionally, the MOU aims to facilitate school health awareness programme in schools of Chandigarh, focusing on topics such as obesity, tobacco, alcohol, hygiene, nutrition, and their impact on health, as well as raising awareness about cancer.

It is expected that with the mutual co-operation of these organisations/establishment; the UT Chandigarh will be able to screen the larger population for early detection of cancer and to provide better patient care.

