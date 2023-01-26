Chandigarh health secretary among 42 to be honoured at Republic Day event

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, who gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a visitor after he collapsed at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office due to a suspected heart attack last week, will be honoured in the field of bravery on Republic Day. Garg is among 42 people who will be given a commendation certificate by the UT administration during the Republic Day function to be held at Parade Ground in Sector 17.

Army Major Jitesh Chadha and techie Mayank Sharma who jumped into the Sukhna Lake to save a youth from drowning in October last year, will also be honoured for bravery during the function. Chadha is a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, while Mayank Sharma lives in Tribune Society Complex, Raipur Khurd.

As many as 42 people from various fields will be honoured for their outstanding services, at sector 17 parade ground Chandigarh.

Social, public service in focus

Vikram Bawa, a resident of Sector 44, Rohit Kumar, of Burail, Indian Medical Association, Rameshwar Dass Goyal, of Sector 42-B, Jasbeer Kaur of Sector 7-B, Vishvas Foundation of Sector 9, Panchkula, Rama Rani Matharu of Sector 37-C,will be awarded for their social service.

Atul Kumar Rai, medical superintendent office, PGIMER, Sarvpriya Nirmohi, and Laxmikant Tewari, meanwhile, will be awarded for their contribution to the field of public service.

27 to get commendation certificate for meritorious service

ADC to Punjab governor Punjab and UT administrator Squadron Leader Amit Tiwari, GMCH-32 department of ophthalmology professor Sudesh Kumar Arya, GMSH-16 district family welfare officer Vandana Mohan, AYUSH UT senior assistant Vishal Singh Verma, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology degree wing senior scale stenographer and senior assistant Monika Thukral and Gurjinder Singh, Government College of Commerce and Business Administration principal Punam Agarwal, Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School professor Ramesh Chand Sharma, UT Secretariat senior assistants Mandeep Yadav, Balwinder Singh, Richa Sharma, Nitin Kumar Sahu, driver Kuldeep Singh, law and prosecution department assistant district attorney Sachin, deputy commissioner office’s senior civil defence instructor and steno typist Sanjeev Kohli and Abhishek Verma, UT estate office’s senior assistant Vinod Kumar, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission secretary Rakesh Singh Rawat, department of urban planning architect Deepak Jain, Indian Red Cross Society’s Bramh Swaroop, UT tourism department manager (administration and finance) Deepak Manchanda, superintendent-cum accountant of the state agricultural marketing board Nalini Banga, UT director general of police office’s senior assistant and steno Sandeep Bhardwaj and Mukesh Kumar, project director (CREST) Sukhwinder Singh, block forest officer Balwinder Singh and programmer at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Jiten Kumar will all be given commendation certificate for meritorious service.

Sports achievers

Paramvir Singh, a young lifter from UT who set a junior national record in the plus-109 kg category the IYLF Youth Junior and Senior National Weightlifting Championships 2022-23 held in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, will be among two youngsters being recognised for their sporting achievement. Singh is a student of Chitkara International School.

Punya Handa, a budding track athlete, who is a student of The British High School, will also be felicitated. Handa has been a state champion in all categories falling between the under-14 and under-20 age groups.

Mohali admn to felicitate 53 persons

A total of 53 persons from fields of medicine, administration, police, social work and others, will also be felicitated at the Republic Day ceremony being held at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College in Mohali.

Punjab minister of housing and urban development and the chief guest Aman Arora will present the awards.

City DSP, sub-inspector awarded President Police Medal

Chandigarh Police’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) woman and child support unit (W&CSU) Sita Devi was awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished services, while sub-inspector (SI) Joginder Singh, posted in RTC, Police Lines, Sector 26, was awarded the medal for meritorious services ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Four home guard volunteers (HGV), have been awarded the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for gallantry/meritorious services.

HGV Prakash Singh Negi, who sustained a bullet injury while chasing robbers in November 2021 was awarded the gallantry medal. He had earlier been awarded with the commendation certificates by the UT administration on Independence Day last year. HGV Pushpinder Kumar posted at home guard headquarters in Sector 17, HGV Sukhwinder Singh and HGV K Parthasarathy, both posted at W&CSU, have been awarded meritorious medals.

21 UT police personnel to administrator’s police medal

As many as 21 Chandigarh police personnel will be conferred with the Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished/meritorious services in the police department on Thursday.

Those being awarded the distinguished services medal are DSP Dilsher Singh, posted as assistant commandant IRB and DSP lines, DSP Harjit Kaur posted as DSP traffic administration and South, inspector Rajiv Kumar posted in crime branch, inspector Usha Rani posted as the Woman police station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI/LR) Ranjit Singh posted in security wing.

Meritorious medal awardees, meanwhile, include inspector Gyan Singh, posted in traffic, inspector (ORP) Harbans Singh from Sector 36 police station, SIs Karam Singh at the Maloya police station, Vijay Pal posted with MT section, Ajay Singh from traffic, Jagdev Singh from security, ASIs Balwan Chand from cyber police station, Surjit Singh from the operation cell, Gurdeep Singh from security, Satnam Chand from the photo section, Narinder Singh from the MT section, Anoop Singh Negi from security, Bir Singh from SSP security and traffic office, female head constable (HC) Kamlesh Kaur posted at the police headquarters (PHQ, Quarter Branch), HC Ramesh Bhagat posted in the DGP office and HC Amarjeet Singh posted at the operation cell.