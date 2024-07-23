Chandigarh: Heavy rain on cards today, tomorrow

The city may see heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department. Since the onset of monsoon, Chandigarh has recorded 185.3 mm rain, which, as per Met officials, is 47.6 % below normal for the corresponding period. (HT File)

On Monday, 5 mm of rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory, causing the day temperature drop a few notches.

The IMD on Monday also issued an orange warning for Tuesday and yellow warning for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning for Wednesday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature dropped from 36°C to 33.4°C the previous day. The minimum temperature rose slightly from 29°C to 29.6°C, which is three degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35 to 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 28 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius, with overcast skies, according to IMD.