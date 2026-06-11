Chandigarh: Heritage, green cover, infra load weigh on stakeholders’ minds

Around 60 objections and suggestions have been submitted to the Chandigarh administration on the proposed amendments to the Master Plan 2031, which seeks to introduce high-rise vertical expansion in the city, which has long been known for its low-density planning model.

Concerns regarding fragmentation of industrial plots and its implications on land-use discipline have also been raised in multiple submissions. (HT Photo)

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Stakeholders have flagged a range of concerns out of which, heritage has emerged as a key issue. Stakeholders cautioned that the proposed changes, particularly high-rise development and increased densification, could impact Chandigarh’s planned character and architectural legacy envisioned by Le Corbusier.

Concerns have also been raised over the proposal for land pooling, with questions regarding its implementation, impact on existing land ownership patterns and the possibility of unregulated development.

A number of submissions have stressed that Phase-1 sectors (Sector 1 to 30, planned by French architect Le Corbusier) should remain “untouched”, arguing that any structural or policy changes in the city’s core areas could disturb its original planning framework.

Transport and infrastructure readiness have also been flagged as major concerns. Stakeholders have pointed to existing traffic congestion, parking shortages and pressure on civic amenities, raising questions about how additional load arising from densification will be managed.

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{{^usCountry}} Issues relating to development in peripheral areas have also been highlighted, with apprehensions that allowing high-rise construction on the city’s edges could alter the skyline and lead to unplanned expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Issues relating to development in peripheral areas have also been highlighted, with apprehensions that allowing high-rise construction on the city’s edges could alter the skyline and lead to unplanned expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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Environmental concerns feature prominently in the objections, particularly regarding the potential impact on green cover. Several respondents have flagged the risk of large-scale felling of trees and have called for detailed environmental impact assessments before any approval is granted.

Additionally, concerns regarding fragmentation of industrial plots and its implications on land-use discipline have also been raised in multiple submissions.

In a detailed representation, the Chandigarh chapter of INTACH, led by architect Deepika Gandhi, highlighted that the proposed amendments could significantly increase population density without establishing whether the city’s infrastructure can support the additional load. The submission pointed to the absence of detailed studies on water supply, sewerage capacity, electricity demand, traffic generation, parking requirements, environmental impact, technical feasibility, financing and implementation timelines. Concerns were raised over summer water shortages, sewage treatment plants operating near capacity and increasing traffic congestion, particularly in the southern sectors. The representation questioned how additional demand arising from densification would be managed and whether augmentation projects have been planned or approved.

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The Second Innings Association (SIA), through its president RK Garg, has sought withdrawal of the draft notification issued on May 22 and the subsequent addendum dated May 29. The association said the proposed amendments appear inconsistent with the framework and planning philosophy of the Master Plan 2031. According to the SIA, provisions relating to high-rise development, increased densification and fragmentation of industrial plots could alter the foundational planning discipline of the city. The submission noted that such changes require comprehensive review rather than selective amendments.

The association also raised concerns regarding the lack of detailed technical assessments, including traffic studies, environmental evaluations and infrastructure capacity analysis, and called for these to be placed in the public domain.