Chandigarh horse show gets underway

Dhanveer of PPS Nabha bagged the first prize in the show jumping children group II event during the Chandigarh Horse Show to be organised by The Ranch in Chandigarh on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avinit Bhatia stood first in the show jumping 0.80M CHS open event, Abhishek Chopra of Modi Equestrian Academy stood first in the show jumping top score, Birkuwar Singh of PPS Nabha bagged first spot in the show jumping children group-I event while Sukhampreet Sandhu bagged first position in the show jumping 0.90M open event.

In the children events, the boot and hay group- I, II, III, Fatehjeet Singh of PPS Nabha, Dhanveer Singh of PPS Nabha and Sumet Singh Chahal of YPS Patiala bagged the first prize.

In dressage preliminary event, Dr Anuj Kumar shared first position with Sheazpreet and Anahat of PPS Nabha