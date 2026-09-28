Chandigarh: Houses of ‘peddlers’ razed in Ramdarbar

In a first, the UT administration, along with police, demolished 13 houses allegedly belonging to drug peddlers and other criminals in the city on Sunday. Though the administration made no mention of drug peddlers in its statement, senior police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that 16 peddlers were targeted and around 13 illegal structures allegedly belonging to them were razed.

A demolition drive in Ramdarbar, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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This was part of the drive against illegal structures, with a special emphasis on those facing drug cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action follows an announcement by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria regarding a special drive against drugs beginning September 11. Kataria has given a deadline of September 30 to stop the sale of drugs in the city.

The police official confirmed that this is the first such action to target illegal structures belonging to peddlers in the city. Officials, however, didn’t share details of those to whom these houses belonged or the crimes for which they had been arrested. “The idea to carry out this demolition came from the governor’s drive against drugs. There are a few other places where drug peddlers have established illegal structures which are also on the radar of the police and the administration,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} No police official was willing to confirm on record that drug peddlers were the target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No police official was willing to confirm on record that drug peddlers were the target. {{/usCountry}}

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Why no mention of peddlers in UT’s statement

Insiders said the administration avoided mentioning peddlers as bulldozer action in states like Uttar Pradesh has drawn criticism in the past. However, police officials deployed there confirmed that the primary targets were drug peddlers. The operation commenced at 7 am in the presence of a police force, including women constables, to maintain law and order.

The authorities also ensured the disconnection of electricity and water connections prior to the drive, which was supervised by the sub-divisional magistrate and executive magistrates.

Civil defence volunteers assisted the administration and enforcement teams throughout the operation, which was videographed for the official record.

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Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said no encroachment on government land would be tolerated. “The administration will continue to take necessary action against illegal structures,” he added.

Another thing that made the drive different from routine demolition drives is that the police had invited the media to cover it. Since September 11, when the anti-drug drive was initiated, the police have registered 139 FIRs and arrested 142 persons in drug- and arms-related cases. A total of 964.257 grams of heroin, 9.46 grams of methamphetamine, 1.191 kg of ganja, 24 injections and 19 spring-operated knives have been seized. Police have also detained 443 people for questioning.