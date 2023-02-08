Chandigarh Housing Board allows amalgamation of two commercial units

In pursuance of the February 2 decision of its board of directors, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday issued orders allowing amalgamation of two or more adjoining commercial sites with same ownership.

The order issued by CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg stated, “Under amalgamation of SCOs/SCFs/bayshops/booths, two or more adjoining sites with the same ownership will be permissible. Also, partial amalgamation of floors will be allowed as a temporary arrangement, if the owners of two adjoining plots are different and both the buildings are rented to one party. Entry of the width 1.80 m can be allowed for connectivity at each floor as long as tenancy is applicable, subject to taking an affidavit from the owners of the SCOs.”

However, the order specified that for amalgamation, the units’ structural stability certificate shall be submitted by the allottees and prior permission of the CHB secretary must be obtained.

Transfer fee for commercial units slashed

The CHB CEO also issued orders regarding slashing rates of transfer fee to bring the rates on par with the Estate Office.

The order stated that in case of commercial properties allotted through auction/tender, CHB may charge transfer fee on the lines of Estate Office with applicable GST.

Earlier, CHB had been charging ₹7 lakh or 7% of the collector rate, whichever is higher, to transfer ownership of a commercial property, much higher than the 3% charge levied by the Estate Office.

For commercial properties allotted in ways other than auction or tender, CHB is charging 25% on the lines of the unearned increase fee being charged by the Estate Office and it will continue, the order stated.

